NEET UG Results 2022: Before result releases, here’s expected cut-off

NEET UG Results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exam will be able to check their score at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA schedule, the score cards for NEET UG 2022 will be released on September 7 at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates would need to enter their application number, password and security pin to check their results.

According to experts, the cut off this year for general category should be the “50th percentile which will be around 145 out of 720. So, the range should be 720 – 145,” said Saurabh Kumar, chief academic officer of Vidyamandir Classes.

Experts are also predicting that nearly 21000 to 22000 students from general category will get admitted in major government institutions this year. “As per government decision to increase number of seats in medical college, there will surely be an impact on the cut off since it will be a golden chance for students to work hard and secure position. We expect that cut off for general category to be between 21000-22000 while other sections might not be effected much,” said Dipak Jha, CEO and founder of Gurusiksha.

Last year, NEET cut off marks for general category was 720-138 marks, for SC / ST / OBC category it was 137-108 marks, for the general-PwD category it was 137-122 marks, and for SC / ST / OBC-PwD it was 121-108 marks. In the year 2020, the cut-off for general category candidates was 720-147 marks and for SC / ST / OBC category candidates it was 146-113 marks. As for the general PwD and SC / ST / OBC-PwD candidates, the minimum qualifying marks were 146-129 and 128-113, respectively.