NEET results: AIR 20 wants admission in AIIMS Delhi, twin brother waiting for IIT-JEE Advanced result

NEET UG Results 2022: Saahir Bajaj from Thane ranks 20th in the list of top 50 candidates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses 2022. A reader of Agatha Christie novels and a passionate Chess player, this Thane boy was expecting to feature among the top 100 candidates after checking the NEET answer key released on August 31.

Looking forward to joining AIIMS Delhi, Saahir is planning to initially focus on MBBS before he decides his future career course on specialisation.

“I would like to get required exposure in the medical sciences before I finalise anything for specialisation,” said Saahir, whose mother Parian Bajaj is a surgeon and father Nawal Bajaj an IPS officer. Saahir, who grew up in different cities due to his father’s transferrable jobs, has been stationed in Thane for the past few years with his mother as he focussed on the NEET.

A student of Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane, Saahir joined an integrated junior college for NEET preparation.

Saahir (extreme left) and his brother Kabir with their mother. Saahir (extreme left) and his brother Kabir with their mother.

Sharing how the Covid pandemic-induced lockdown saved him from travel troubles, allowing more time to focus on studies, Saahir said, “I could focus all my energy on studying as no travelling was required due to online learning. This batch had a pandemic challenge; next batch will have some other challenge when appearing for competitive exams such as NEET. It is important to keep yourself motivated.”

Saahir added that he is aware of the pressure a competitive exam can cause. His twin brother Kabir is waiting for his Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) – Advanced results. “He is hoping for a good IIT seat but then we have to see how the cut-offs are this year,” said Saahir.

The fraternal twin brothers have always had different interests and chosen opposite career paths. “I started getting more inclined toward biology in Class X, while he became more interested in pursuing engineering. My mother as a doctor did have an impact on me, but our parents have been totally supportive of our career choices,” shared Saahir.

Advertisement

While reading and playing Chess are among his hobbies, Saahir like any other youngster loves to unwind with the help of OTT series. “After a big test, it is great to watch a nice series online to unwind. The choice of content to watch — whether intense drama or light-hearted show — depends on how much time I have.”