scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

NEET UG Result 2022: NTA releases score cards, answer key; what next?

NEET UG Result 2022: NTA has declared NEET UG 2022 results at neet.nta.nic.in. Check details on the number of candidates qualified and cutoff here.

NEET UG Result 2022, NEET UG Results, NEET result, NEET cutoffNEET UG Result 2022: Candidates who have secured the qualifying cut-off will only be considered for the further admission process. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

NEET UG Result 2022: The  National Testing Agency (NTA) released final answer key and score cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the exam was held on July 17 and the overall pass percentage stood at 56.28, nearly the same as last year.

Along with the results, the NTA has also released the NEET UG 2022 qualifying cut-off on the scorecards. Candidates who have secured the qualifying cut-off will only be considered for the further admission process.

Also Read |liveNEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates:

How to download NEET scorecard 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says NEET UG 2022 result.

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth and security pin to login.

Step 4: Download the scorecard for future reference.

Recommended:: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Rank] Use – NEET 2022 College Predictor 

NEET 2022 qualifying cut off by NTA

Advertisement

The minimum qualifying cutoff by NTA has been released on the scorecard. Candidates can check the same in the table below.

NEET 2022 cut-off 

Category NEET 2022 cutoff NEET cut-off marks
General 50th percentile 715-117
SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 116-93

NEET 2022 results: What’s next?

Candidates who have qualified in the medical test will now have to participate in the NEET UG 2022 counseling process, which will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 15 per cent All India Quota seats. The NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats will be filled by respective state authorities.

Advertisement

During the counselling session, students have to register, fill their choice of course and colleges and pay the respective fee. The seat allotment in the NEET 2022 counselling will be done on the grounds of the choices filled by the candidates, their AIR, seat reservation and seat availability. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 09:01:59 am
Next Story

Ishaan Khatter scolds Karan Johar for ‘drilling and grilling’ Ananya Panday about their relationship: ‘You were rather mean to her…’

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Norms eased for use of Railway land for cargo, schools & hospitals

Norms eased for use of Railway land for cargo, schools & hospitals

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match
Watch Video

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president
Delhi Confidential

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement