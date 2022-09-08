NEET UG Result 2022: NTA releases score cards, answer key; what next?

NEET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released final answer key and score cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the exam was held on July 17 and the overall pass percentage stood at 56.28, nearly the same as last year.

Along with the results, the NTA has also released the NEET UG 2022 qualifying cut-off on the scorecards. Candidates who have secured the qualifying cut-off will only be considered for the further admission process.

How to download NEET scorecard 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says NEET UG 2022 result.

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth and security pin to login.

Step 4: Download the scorecard for future reference.

NEET 2022 qualifying cut off by NTA

The minimum qualifying cutoff by NTA has been released on the scorecard. Candidates can check the same in the table below.

NEET 2022 cut-off

Category NEET 2022 cutoff NEET cut-off marks General 50th percentile 715-117 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 116-93

NEET 2022 results: What’s next?

Candidates who have qualified in the medical test will now have to participate in the NEET UG 2022 counseling process, which will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 15 per cent All India Quota seats. The NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats will be filled by respective state authorities.

During the counselling session, students have to register, fill their choice of course and colleges and pay the respective fee. The seat allotment in the NEET 2022 counselling will be done on the grounds of the choices filled by the candidates, their AIR, seat reservation and seat availability.