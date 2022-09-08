NEET UG Result 2022: How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

NEET Results 2022: This year, four candidates of the NEET-UG exam were tied at the top spot with the exact percentile score of 99.9997733. However, unlike last year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) did not jointly award them the first rank.

The testing agency, instead, deployed its new tie-breaker policy to award the first rank to Tanishka from Rajasthan followed by the second rank to Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi, the third position to Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and AIR 4 to Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka.

So what is the new tie-breaker policy that NTA used to ensure all four candidates were not given the same rank? This year, NTA had six new factors to break a tie as opposed to three last year. “For counselling purposes, it’s important that every candidate gets a unique rank. This is why we have revised our tie-breaker rule. Because of this, no two candidates have been tied at the same rank this year,” a senior NTA official told The Indian Express.

Till last year, to avoid a tie between two applicants, NTA used the following three formulas in the order of preference:

1. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the test, followed by,

2. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by,

3. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test

In 2021, despite the above formula, the top three candidates were still tied and hence all were given Rank 1. Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi and Karthika Nair from Maharashtra had scored 99.9998057 percentile. “Joint rank holders is not an ideal situation, especially for medical colleges where seats are limited,” the NTA official added.

Hence, this year, the NTA used the following nine factors to determine who was awarded Rank 1, Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4:

1. Candidates achieving higher marks/percentiles in Biology (Botany and Zoology), followed by

2. The candidate with the highest mark/percentile in Chemistry, followed by

3. The candidate who achieved the highest marks/percentile score in Physics in the test followed by

4. Candidates with fewer incorrect answers than correct answers in all the subjects in the test, followed by

5. A candidate with the lowest proportion of incorrect responses to correct responses in Biology (Botany and Zoology) is the winner, followed by

6. Candidate with the lowest ratio of incorrect answers to correct answers in Chemistry, followed by

7. The candidate with a lesser percentage of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics, followed by

8. Candidate older in age, followed by

9. NEET application number in ascending order