NEET UG result 2021: All you need to know about counselling process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET 2021 result at neet.nta.nic.in on November 1. NTA has also released the qualifying cut-off. A total of 8,70,074 candidates have qualified for the NEET entrance exam. The top three rank holders have scored the perfect 720 marks with AIR-1.

The qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the NEET-UG counselling 2021 process. The online NEET counselling for government colleges will be held in two quotas — 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and 85 per cent state quota.

All India Counselling– Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the all India counselling for admission to 15 per cent seats in all government medical and dental colleges, all seats of deemed universities/central universities/seats of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER. All the NEET qualified candidates can apply for admission through all India counselling.

State Counselling- The counselling authorities of the respective states conduct the counselling for 85% seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges.

For admission to the state quota seats, candidates have to fulfil the eligibility criteria decided by the state authorities.

NEET Counselling 2021 process

The counselling process of NEET 2021 includes the following steps:

Registration Payment of counselling fee Choice filling and locking Publication of seat allotment list Reporting to the allotted college

MCC conducts the counselling in online mode in three rounds. NEET counselling 2021 for AIQ is organised in two rounds. While a mop-up round is conducted for the NEET allotment process for deemed/central universities, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS admissions. NEET 2021 counselling schedule and other details will soon be updated on the official website — mcc.nic.in. State counselling authorities will also be releasing the counselling details on the respective websites.