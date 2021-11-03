NEET UG result 2021: NTA releases fresh all India ranks to neutralise rank ties for counselling

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification stating that a fresh all India rank has been allotted to all candidates who qualified the NEET-UG 2021 exam for counselling purpose. The candidates have been advised to download their fresh score cards from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

As per the notice, in place of the first ‘All India Rank for Counseling’, a new field “NEET All India Rank” has been mentioned in the scorecards for more clarity.

Till last year, the NTA implemented age factor as a tie-breaking criterion in the medical entrance exam where candidates with older age were given priority in the rank list. However, the agency dropped the tie-breaking criteria this year, resulting which many candidates securing the same rank by scoring the same marks in the exam.

The first rank was also shared by three candidates – Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta, and Karthika G Nair. Similarly rank 5 was shared among five candidates.

“The first All India Rank for Counseling’ is without the tie-breaking criteria of age. However, since for the purpose of counselling, unique ranks are required, the second ‘All India Rank for Counseling’ also takes into account the tiebreaking criteria of age,” the official notification reads.