NEET Result 2018 updates: Results declared at cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, check cut-off here

CBSE NEET Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 has been released today, on June 4, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can now check their respective scores at the official website — cbseneet.nic.in. Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

The exam was conducted on May 6 this year and over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. Earlier, the CBSE had released the answer keys on May 25 and the candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the answer keys till May 27. According to students, the Physics paper was lengthier than last year with an increase in the application based and calculative questions.

Important dates

The first round of counselling: June 12 to 24

Last date of joining: July 3

The second round of counselling: July 6 to 12

Last date of joining: July 22

Mop-up round of counselling: August 12 to 22

Last date of joining: August 26

Transfer of vacant seats to Deemed & Central universities for the final mop-up round: August 27

Last date of joining: August 31

An all India merit list of the qualified candidates will also be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam. CBSE will provide the rank. NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.