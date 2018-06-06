NEET Result 2018 updates: Results declared at cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, check cut-off here

CBSE NEET Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 has been released today, on June 4, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can now check their respective scores at the official website — cbseneet.nic.in. Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.
The exam was conducted on May 6 this year and over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. Earlier, the CBSE had released the answer keys on May 25 and the candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the answer keys till May 27. According to students, the Physics paper was lengthier than last year with an increase in the application based and calculative questions.
NEET Result 2018: Rank list, toppers, cut-off
Important dates
The first round of counselling: June 12 to 24
Last date of joining: July 3
The second round of counselling: July 6 to 12
Last date of joining: July 22
Mop-up round of counselling: August 12 to 22
Last date of joining: August 26
Transfer of vacant seats to Deemed & Central universities for the final mop-up round: August 27
Last date of joining: August 31
An all India merit list of the qualified candidates will also be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam. CBSE will provide the rank. NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.
The Department of School Education will use advanced technology from next year's CBSE examinations to check incidents of question paper leak, Union School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said. The CBSE had come under attack after the economics paper of the Class 12 board exams was leaked in March, affecting lakhs of students, and a re-examination was ordered
Mohammedanas Mohammedyunus Memon, who came to Ahmedabad from Himmatnagar to pursue his higher education, scored 671 out of 720 in the exams. He secured an AIR of 26. Memon, who studied under the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), believes the board does not matter as long as one is dedicated. Memon aspires to study medicine.
Shlok Patel, who secured AIR 24 and stood first in Ahmedabad, scored 673 out of 720 in the exam. He said, “I didn’t have a smart phone so I could dedicate myself completely.” Patel aspires to become an orthodontist like his father, while his mother is a gynaecologist. His younger brother wants to pursue his future in IIT.
Four students from Gujarat have scored an under-100 rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam, the results for which were declared on Monday. Close to 75,000 candidates had appeared for the exam, conducted by the CBSE for admission to the medical and dental colleges across 138 centres in the state.
Over 1.77 lakh students from Maharashtra appeared for the central exam, the highest from any state in the country. Of these 40 per cent (over 70,000) have qualified. However, more number of students qualified from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.
The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the results of the 2018 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on a plea alleging that the question papers were leaked. The court also questioned the counsel for filing the petition during the vacations while the exam took place on May 6. “Considering that a large number of students appeared in the examination, at this last minute, request for stay of the result and quashing of the NEET examination cannot be entertained,” the judge said, dismissing the application seeking a stay on the declaration of the results.
A total of 13.36 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, a 16.49-per cent increase from last year. However, 12.69 lakh candidates appeared for the test, of whom 7.14 lakh cleared it.
As many as 76,778 candidates from Uttar Pradesh cleared the test. Over 72,000 and 70,000 candidates cleared the test from Kerala and Maharashtra respectively.
1) Kalpana Kumari, Bihar: 691
2) Rohan Purohit, Telangana: 690
3) Himanshu Sharma, Delhi: 690
4) Aarosh Dhamija, Delhi: 686
5) Prince Choudhary, Rajasthan: 686
6) Varun Muppidi: 685
7) Agrawal Krishna Ashish, Maharashtra: 685
8) Ankadala Anirudh Babu, Andhra Pradesh: 680
9) Madhvan Gupta, Punjab: 680
10) Ramneek Kaur Mahal, Punjab: 680
11) Aditya Gupta, Delhi: 680
12) Keerthana K, Tamil Nadu: 676
13) Ritwik Kumar Sahoo, West Bengal: 676
14) Onteru Venkata Sai Harsha Vardhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh: 675
15) Sahil Sachinbhai Shah, Gujarat: 675
16) Menda Jaideep, Andhr Pradesh: 675
17) Abhishek Kumar, Delhi: 675
18) Tanuj Jatin Presswala, Gujarat: 675
19) Koduru Sriharsha, Andhra Pradesh: 675
20) Amulya Gupta, Delhi: 675
Agrawal Krishna Ashish secured All India Rank 7 by securing 685 marks out of 720. The topper scored 170 in Physics, 165 in Chemistry, 350 in Biology.
As the result is out now, MCI will start the counselling procedure for 15 per cent All India Quota seats. For the rest of the 85 per cent seats, which fall under state quota, counselling will be conducted separately by the concerned authorities on state level.
Candidates will need to bring following documents at the time of reporting to the college for counselling:
— Admit card
— Rank letter or AIQ rank letter
— Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for the date of birth proof)
— Class 12 certificate and marksheet
— ID proof
— Eight passport size photographs
— Provisional allotment letter generated online after allotment.
— Community certificate (if applicable).
Over 7 lakh candidates have qualified the competitive examination, out of which 6.3 lakh are from the general category.
Many candidates have not yet checked their results.
People are also posting funny memes on NEET UG Result
Candidates should not that the exam is not for admissions to institutions established through an Act of Parliament such as AIIMS and the JIPMER in Puducherry.
Following is the cut-off for NEET UG 2018:
UR: 50th percentile (691 - 119) - 634,987 candidates
OBC: 40th percentile (118 - 96) - 54653 candidates
SC: 40th percentile (118 - 96) - 17209 candidates
ST: 40th percentile (118 - 96) - 7446 candidates
UR-PH: 45th percentile (118 - 107) - 205 candidates
OBC-PH: 40th percentile (106 - 96) - 104 candidates
SC-PH: 40th percentile (106 - 96) - 36 candidates
ST-PH: 40th percentile (106-96) - 12 candidates
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and various state counselling authorities will conduct the counselling of NEET 2018 after the declaration of the NEET 2018 result. Candidates will need to register separately with different counselling authorities for participating in the NEET 2018 counselling process.
There were separate petitions filed at the Madras and Gujarat High Courts where medical aspirants demanded cancellation of NEET 2017 as the Gujarati and Tamil medium paper were allegedly tougher than the English and Hindi medium. The Madras High Court on May 24, 2017 had stayed any proceedings on NEET result. Due to which, all NEET-related activities like OMR sheet and answer keys release were delayed.
Last year, Punjab's Navdeep Singh had scored the AIR 1 rank with a total score of 697 marks. A total of 611,539 candidates qualified the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7, 2017. Of these, 266,221 were male aspirants while 345,313 are females. Eight transgenders sat for the exam out of which five qualified the NEET 2017.
Students have also started posting issues regarding calculation of marks.
The qualifying percentage for the unreserved category was 50 per cent and the qualifying score as per qualification percentile (out of 720) was 131. For OBC/ SC/ ST category, it was 107 and the qualifying percentage was 40 per cent (107 percentile). Similarly, for physically challenged, it was 118.
Uday Nath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer BasicFirst, believes there is drop in the cut-off for NEET 2018 as the medical entrance exam was tougher than the previous year. :A significant increase in the number of students registered for NEET 2018 examination is another factor contributing to the drop-in cut-off. Therefore, the expected cut-off is between 130-140," said he.