Ahead of NEET UG re-test, NTA shares advisory: ‘Remain calm, avoid sharing unverified information’

NTA will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-test on June 21. Ahead of the exam, the agency has issued a note for candidates, requesting them to stay calm and trust the system. In a post, the Agency has also asked students to avoid being influenced by unverified information circulating online.

NTA confirmed that the examination will be conducted as scheduled and advised students not to get worried by rumours regarding any postponement. Candidates have been asked to rely solely on official communications issued by the NTA.

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In its statement, released on ‘X’, the NTA said that extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a safe, secure, and fair examination process. The agency noted that preparations have been undertaken in coordination with relevant ministries, state governments, and security agencies. According to the NTA, multiple layers of safeguards have been implemented to protect the integrity of the examination, and any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with strictly.

📌 A message to our students The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away.

To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you. The… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 18, 2026

The agency also clarified the decision taken on the cancellation of the May 3 exam, stating that it was made in the interest of protecting fairness for all candidates after issues were identified in the examination process. Lessons learned from that experience, the NTA said, have been incorporated into strengthened systems and procedures for this year’s examination.

Recognising the stress associated with high-stakes examinations, the NTA highlighted the availability of the MANAS mental-health helpline (14416) for students seeking emotional support. The agency encouraged candidates to reach out whenever needed.

The NTA also appealed to parents, teachers, and the wider community to help maintain a calm environment for students by refraining from sharing unverified information and supporting candidates in the final days before the examination.

Concluding its message, the agency encouraged students to remain confident, trust their efforts, and focus on performing to the best of their abilities in the examination.