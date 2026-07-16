NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Result: Meet the toppers – Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET (UG) 2026, with Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana jointly securing the highest score of 715 out of 720 marks.
Among the State Toppers, Jigmet Yangchan Lamo from Ladakh scored 530 marks, Dhruv Tripathi from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands scored 606 marks, and Fahmida Anees from Lakshadweep scored 573 marks. State Toppers were recorded across every North-Eastern state as well. Of the State Toppers, 17 scored 700 marks or above, while 26 scored above 690 marks.
Beyond the top scorers, the NTA data showed that 1,492 candidates scored 650 marks and above, 10,160 candidates scored 600 marks and above, and 90,780 candidates scored 500 marks and above.
According to the NTA, a total of 19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720 marks. The Top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks came from eight states — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
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In all, 138 candidates scored above 690 marks, coming from 66 cities across the country. Of these top scorers, over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time, and 99 per cent were between 17 and 19 years of age.
Close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026, held on June 21, 2026, at 5,440 centres spread across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Of these, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied programmes.
The NTA said the result was declared in time to keep the medical admission and counselling calendar on track. Scorecards for all candidates, along with the full list of Top Rankers, State Toppers, category-wise toppers, category-wise cut-off marks, and language-wise participation data, are available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
More than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates are women. The NTA noted that women also qualified at a higher rate than men — 56.8 per cent of women who appeared qualified, compared to 55.1 per cent of men who appeared.
According to the NTA, the category-wise break-up of qualified candidates is as follows: General category, 2.91 lakh; OBC-NCL, 5.12 lakh; SC, 1.59 lakh; ST, 63,716; Gen-EWS, 95,026; PwBD, 3,666; and PwD, 303. Category-wise cut-off marks and percentiles have also been published simultaneously.