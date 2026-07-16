NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Result: Meet the toppers – Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal

The top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks came from eight states — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana (Image: Sri Chaitanya and Allen)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET (UG) 2026, with Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana jointly securing the highest score of 715 out of 720 marks.

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Among the State Toppers, Jigmet Yangchan Lamo from Ladakh scored 530 marks, Dhruv Tripathi from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands scored 606 marks, and Fahmida Anees from Lakshadweep scored 573 marks. State Toppers were recorded across every North-Eastern state as well. Of the State Toppers, 17 scored 700 marks or above, while 26 scored above 690 marks.

Beyond the top scorers, the NTA data showed that 1,492 candidates scored 650 marks and above, 10,160 candidates scored 600 marks and above, and 90,780 candidates scored 500 marks and above.