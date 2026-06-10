NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA opens portal for PwD candidates to submit scribe details

The exam was first conducted on May 3, and days after the exam, it was cancelled as the allegedly the paper got leak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the online portal for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates to submit their scribe details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2026. According to the latest public notice issued by the NTA, the portal opened on June 9, 2026, and will remain operational for a four-day window, closing on June 12, 2026, at 11:50 pm.

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Eligible candidates must log in and register their options promptly ahead of the medical entrance exam, which is scheduled to take place on June 21, 2026. The exam was first conducted on May 3, and days after the exam, it was cancelled as the allegedly the paper got leak.