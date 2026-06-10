NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA opens portal for PwD candidates to submit scribe details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the online portal for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates to submit their scribe details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2026. According to the latest public notice issued by the NTA, the portal opened on June 9, 2026, and will remain operational for a four-day window, closing on June 12, 2026, at 11:50 pm.
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Eligible candidates must log in and register their options promptly ahead of the medical entrance exam, which is scheduled to take place on June 21, 2026. The exam was first conducted on May 3, and days after the exam, it was cancelled as the allegedly the paper got leak.
Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Log in using your valid credentials.
Step 2: Locate and click on the ‘Register Scribe Details’ button on the candidate homepage. This button will be visible only to PwD/PwBD candidates eligible for this facility.
Step 3: Select your preferred scribe option and carefully submit the required information.
Step 4: Once submitted, verify the updates via the ‘View Application Form’ link on the left side of the homepage and check your final confirmation page.
Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites, nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in, for updates as the exam day approaches.
Meanwhile, officials from the Union Health and Education ministries, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the National Medical Commission (NMC) will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday to discuss the conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21. The Agency has already released the city slip for the exam.
Read | NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam FAQs
The committee has summoned the secretaries of Higher Education and Health, along with top representatives of the NTA and NMC, to provide a detailed briefing on the re-exam to be held on June 21. This is the third parliamentary panel appearance for these officials, who have already faced questions from the Parliamentary Committees on Education and on Government Assurances. In earlier meetings, they emphasised that their immediate priority is to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-exam in pen-and-paper format.