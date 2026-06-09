NEET Re-Exam: NTA, NMC & Health Ministry officials to brief parliamentary panel

Officials from the Union Health and Education ministries, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the National Medical Commission (NMC) will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday to discuss the conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21. The Agency has already released the city slip for the exam.
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The committee has summoned the secretaries of Higher Education and Health, along with top representatives of the NTA and NMC, to provide a detailed briefing on the re-exam to be held on June 21. This is the third parliamentary panel appearance for these officials, who have already faced questions from the Parliamentary Committees on Education and on Government Assurances. In earlier meetings, they emphasised that their immediate priority is to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-exam in pen-and-paper format.
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The re-test was announced after the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG exam following reports of a paper leak. The paper leak has sparked widespread concern, with some students tragically taking their own lives amid the uncertainty. The upcoming panel meeting will focus on the examination process and its regulation under the NMC Act, 2019, as part of a broader review of the organisational structure and functional proficiency of regulatory institutions in the health sector.
The committee will hear the views of the Health and Higher Education secretaries, alongside senior officers from the NMC and NTA.
Meanwhile, CBI Director Praveen Sood has also briefed a parliamentary panel on the progress of the investigation into the NEET paper leak case, outlining steps being taken to identify and arrest those responsible.
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Separately, the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has asked the NTA to clarify its definition of a “paper leak” and whether such incidents have occurred in exams conducted since 2018. PTI reported that NTA officials, in their earlier deposition, denied any leak from their system, claiming instead that some questions from a guess paper had circulated.
The Digvijaya Singh-led panel is also examining issues related to the CBSE’s on-screen marking system (OSM) and has sought written responses from both CBSE and NTA on these matters. In particular, the committee has asked whether the NTA conducted any independent inquiry into allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam, apart from the ongoing CBI investigation.