NEET Re-Exam: NTA, NMC & Health Ministry officials to brief parliamentary panel

The re-test was announced after the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG exam following reports of a paper leak.

Officials from the Union Health and Education ministries, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the National Medical Commission (NMC) will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday to discuss the conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21. The Agency has already released the city slip for the exam.

Read | NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam FAQs

The committee has summoned the secretaries of Higher Education and Health, along with top representatives of the NTA and NMC, to provide a detailed briefing on the re-exam to be held on June 21. This is the third parliamentary panel appearance for these officials, who have already faced questions from the Parliamentary Committees on Education and on Government Assurances. In earlier meetings, they emphasised that their immediate priority is to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-exam in pen-and-paper format.