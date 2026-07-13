NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: NTA issues OMR response sheets at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-examination 2026 response sheets. Candidates who appeared for the re-examination will be able to access their respective OMR response sheets. Candidates can log in to the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in and check their response sheet.
LIVE UPDATES | OMR Response Sheets Out – Final Answer Keys Next
The provisional answer key was released on June 25, and the candidates are given a three-day window to review it and raise any challenges. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for each question challenged. However, this amount is not refundable, even if the challenge is accepted.
Step 1: Go to the NTA NEET UG website – neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Open the window showing the option related to the provisional answer key challenge
Step 4: You need to enter your application number and date of birth to log in
Step 5: Check the provisional answer key carefully, and if you find any mistakes, proceed to raise your objections
After all the objections raised by the candidates are taken into consideration, the NTA, along with a team of subject matter experts, will prepare the final answer key. It should be noted that no challenge(s) will be entertained after June 28.
The challenges will be reviewed by the expert committee, based on which the final answer key will be released within a few days. Candidates raising objections will not be informed whether their challenge is accepted or rejected. They have to check the final answer key to determine whether the question is dropped or not.
This year, the NEET UG entrance exam is for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BSMS. Last year, NEET UG was held on May 4 for 22.7 lakh candidates. The exam was conducted at 4,750 centres in 557 cities across India, as well as 14 centres abroad.