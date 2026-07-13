NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: NTA issues OMR response sheets at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA has released the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, with the objection window open till June 28. OMR sheets will be released separately. (image: ai generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-examination 2026 response sheets. Candidates who appeared for the re-examination will be able to access their respective OMR response sheets. Candidates can log in to the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in and check their response sheet.

LIVE UPDATES | OMR Response Sheets Out – Final Answer Keys Next

The provisional answer key was released on June 25, and the candidates are given a three-day window to review it and raise any challenges. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for each question challenged. However, this amount is not refundable, even if the challenge is accepted.