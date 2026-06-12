NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA grants extra time to students for June 21 entrance test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the time allowed for students taking the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Previously, students were given 180 minutes (3 hours) to complete the exam. However, following the new directive from the Agency, students will now be given 195 minutes. With this change, NEET UG students will be able to take the exam from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
As stated in its notice, NTA said that, based on feedback received from candidates over the years, the examination window has been extended to 195 minutes and will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. This includes the time required for mandatory examination formalities such as signing of attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.
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“The revised examination window has been designed to ensure that candidates can utilise the intended examination time without feeling that administrative processes are taking away from their opportunity to attempt the paper. In addition, the space available for rough work in the question paper booklet has been increased,” read the NTA’s notice.
Another key change is the increase in rough-work space within the question paper booklet. Medical entrance aspirants will receive four pages for rough work, instead of the earlier two. To further improve convenience, especially for left-handed candidates, the layout has been redesigned: two rough-work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while the remaining two will continue to be available at the end.
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“Even small improvements in examination design can positively impact the experience of candidates during a high-stakes examination,” the notice stated.
NTA has urged candidates to carefully read the instructions provided in their admit cards and the information bulletin, and to cooperate with examination staff for the smooth conduct of the test.
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For queries, students can reach out to the NTA helpline at +91-11-40759000 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in. Further updates will be available on the official websites — nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in
Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured NEET UG candidates that the upcoming re-examination will be conducted without any errors and that results will be declared on time to minimise disruption to the academic calendar. Speaking to the media after reviewing preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters, Pradhan said the government has put in place extensive measures to ensure a transparent and secure examination process.