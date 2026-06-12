NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA grants extra time to students for June 21 entrance test

This includes the time required for mandatory examination formalities such as signing of attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the time allowed for students taking the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Previously, students were given 180 minutes (3 hours) to complete the exam. However, following the new directive from the Agency, students will now be given 195 minutes. With this change, NEET UG students will be able to take the exam from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

As stated in its notice, NTA said that, based on feedback received from candidates over the years, the examination window has been extended to 195 minutes and will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. This includes the time required for mandatory examination formalities such as signing of attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.