NEET-UG re-exam 2026: NMC directs medical colleges not to grant leave to students on June 20-21

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutes under its purview not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, except in exceptional circumstances, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.
In a public notice issued on June 18, the Commission said the instruction has been issued following a request from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The measure, as per the notice, is intended to discourage any potential misuse and to support the fair conduct of the examination.
The NMC has asked medical colleges to remain vigilant and sensitise students against any involvement in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.
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“In the past, instances have come to notice where some students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process,” the notice stated.
The Commission’s directive follows a letter sent by Higher Education Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi to the Health Ministry on June 13. In the communication, the Department of Higher Education requested that suitable instructions be issued to all medical colleges to ensure students do not engage in activities prejudicial to the conduct of the examination.
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The ministry also sought cooperation from the Health Ministry and medical institutions to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination.
Notably, similar instructions were issued before the original NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3, when authorities cautioned medical colleges to monitor student activities and avoid granting leave around the examination period.
The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21.