NEET-UG re-exam 2026: NMC directs medical colleges not to grant leave to students on June 20-21

The NMC has asked medical colleges to remain vigilant and sensitise students against any involvement in activities that could compromise the sanctity of NEET. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi/ representational)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutes under its purview not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, except in exceptional circumstances, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

In a public notice issued on June 18, the Commission said the instruction has been issued following a request from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The measure, as per the notice, is intended to discourage any potential misuse and to support the fair conduct of the examination.

The NMC has asked medical colleges to remain vigilant and sensitise students against any involvement in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.