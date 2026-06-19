NEET UG re-Exam 2026: What security measures will students face at exam centres?

NEET UG re-Exam 2026: As nearly 23 lakh candidates prepare to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21, they can expect some of the most extensive security arrangements seen around a national-level entrance. The measures come after the paper leak controversy that led to the cancellation of the May 3 examination and prompted the National Testing Agency (NTA) to overhaul its examination protocols involving multiple central security agencies, the railways, school systems such as the KVS, and other stakeholders.

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In an affidavit NTA submitted last month during the hearing at the Supreme Court, the NTA said a ‘High-Powered Steering Committee’ reviewed all aspects of the re-examination and recommended a series of safeguards to prevent paper leaks, impersonation, and other irregularities. The agency told the court that the fresh exam is being conducted under enhanced security to restore confidence in the examination system.

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In the May 3 exam, NTA released a general guideline stating that candidates would be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the exam centre using highly sensitive metal detectors. They “may also undergo various other identity verification checks, such as Biometric Authentication, Face Authentication, videography etc.” However, this time, it has become stricter.

Multi-layer security at exam halls

Students will undergo multiple levels of verification before entering examination centres. Aadhaar-based biometric authentication will be mandatory, while facial recognition and live photography will also be used to prevent impersonation and the use of proxy candidates.

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Candidates can expect rigorous frisking and screening through metal detectors. Separate arrangements have been made for male and female candidates. All electronic devices, including mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, and other gadgets, will remain strictly prohibited inside the examination premises.

Security measures will begin well before candidates enter the examination hall. According to the NTA, question papers will be transported in sealed trunks, including through Indian Air Force aircraft in some locations. The trunks will be opened only in designated strong rooms approximately 45 minutes before the examination begins and in the presence of district administration officials and police personnel.

CCT surveillance, post-exam processes

Every examination centre will be under CCTV surveillance. The NTA has mandated checks of all camera systems before the exam, with footage to be preserved for at least 90 days. Monitoring will not be limited to the centres themselves.

Live CCTV feeds will be tracked simultaneously by NTA control rooms, district administrations, state authorities, the Ministry of Education, and other designated agencies. Flying squads, observers, and surprise inspection teams will also be deployed, while a central command centre will monitor activities across the country in real time.

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The NTA has further informed the Supreme Court that CCTV footage will undergo post-examination forensic analysis to identify suspicious activity that may not be detected during live monitoring.

Restrictions during and after re-NEET UG 2026

The examination duration has been increased to 195 minutes to accommodate the additional verification procedures. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the test concludes, a step intended to prevent information from being passed outside while the examination is still underway elsewhere.

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After the exam, OMR sheets will move through a secured chain of custody. The answer sheets will be sealed, escorted by CRPF and CISF personnel, and kept under CCTV surveillance until they are dispatched for evaluation.

NTA sends WhatsApp alerts, warns candidates against fake messages

NTA on Friday said it is sending SMS, email and WhatsApp reminders to candidates to download admit cards for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21. The agency urged students to beware of fraudulent messages and fake communications. NTA said official messages will come only from the sender ID “NICPEP” and the email address “no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in”. It clarified that it will never seek payments, share question papers or leaked material, or send admit cards through links. Candidates who have already downloaded their June 21 admit cards need not do so again.