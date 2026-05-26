NEET-UG 2026: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls for fair conduct of re-exam in letter to CMs, LGs

The Ministry of Education confirmed the development through its official X handle, signalling the seriousness with which the Centre is approaching the re-examination for over 23 lakh medical aspirants. (Image; AI Generated)

With the high-stakes NEET UG re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has written to all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators, seeking their active cooperation to ensure the exam is conducted smoothly, fairly, and successfully on June 21, 2026. The Ministry of Education confirmed the development through its official X handle, signalling the seriousness with which the Centre is approaching the re-examination for over 23 lakh medical aspirants.

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Minister Pradhan also flagged the prevailing severe heatwave conditions sweeping large parts of the country in his post and urged state governments and Union Territory administrations to ensure that all essential basic facilities are made available at examination centres. This directive takes on added significance given that India’s June temperature remains high in terms of heat in several states, routinely breaching 40–45°C.