NEET-UG 2026: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls for fair conduct of re-exam in letter to CMs, LGs

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
With the high-stakes NEET UG re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has written to all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators, seeking their active cooperation to ensure the exam is conducted smoothly, fairly, and successfully on June 21, 2026. The Ministry of Education confirmed the development through its official X handle, signalling the seriousness with which the Centre is approaching the re-examination for over 23 lakh medical aspirants.
Read More | NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam FAQs: NTA guidelines on fee refund, exam-city change, and timelines
Minister Pradhan also flagged the prevailing severe heatwave conditions sweeping large parts of the country in his post and urged state governments and Union Territory administrations to ensure that all essential basic facilities are made available at examination centres. This directive takes on added significance given that India’s June temperature remains high in terms of heat in several states, routinely breaching 40–45°C.
Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed preparations for the forthcoming NEET-UG re-examination and directed officials to ensure its conduct in a “secure, seamless and foolproof manner” under strict security protocols, officials said.
During chairing the review meeting, Pradhan stressed that all gaps identified in the earlier examination process must be comprehensively addressed and eliminated to ensure complete integrity and transparency in the conduct of the examination, they said.
“The minister emphasised that the Re-NEET examination must be conducted in a secure, seamless and foolproof manner under stringent security protocols,” the officials said.
READ| NEET UG cancellation Anatomy of a leak
Read More | What is NEET UG 2026 refund process? How to apply for this?
Candidates who are eligible for an examination fee refund can log in using their credentials and submit their preferred bank account details. This financial settlement comes after a period of unprecedented turmoil for the medical entrance exam. The re-examination is being conducted after the cancellation of the earlier NEET UG 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities. Over 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the re-test on June 21.