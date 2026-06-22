NEET Re Exam 2026 Cut Off: What is a safe score? Check category-wise expected cut-off

Re-NEET 2026 Expected Cut-off Marks for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BAMS Government College: With more than 22.79 lakh candidates having appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, students are now awaiting provisional answer keys along with the expected cut-off. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to release the official results, based on the difficulty level of this year’s paper, previous years’ trends and the overall candidate pool, coaching experts have begun projecting category-wise expected cut-offs for the examination.
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Cut-offs for NEET-UG vary across categories and are determined by factors including the total number of candidates, the number of available seats, and the performance distribution on the day of the exam. While the general category has required scores north of 700 to remain competitive for government medical college seats, the threshold drops considerably for reserved categories.
Here is how experts analyse the expected cut-off
|Category
|Aakash Institute
|Motion Education
|General / UR
|130 – 150
|144 – 148
|EWS
|135 – 720
|—
|OBC
|110–125
|113 – 143
|SC
|110–125
|113 – 143
|ST
|110–125
|113 – 143
It is important to note that these figures are projections based on previous years’ trends and this year’s paper analysis — the official cut-off will only be declared by the National Testing Agency alongside the results. Candidates should treat these estimates as a broad reference point rather than a definitive benchmark.
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It is also worth remembering that qualifying the cut-off is only the first hurdle. Admission to a government medical college depends on a separate, higher score threshold that varies by state, institution and category. A candidate who clears the qualifying cut-off is eligible for counselling — but the actual seat allotment is determined by merit rank and the availability of seats under each category.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA website at nta.ac.in and the MCC website at mcc.nic.in for updates on results, cut-offs and counselling schedules.