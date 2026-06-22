NEET Re Exam 2026 Cut Off: What is a safe score? Check category-wise expected cut-off

Re-NEET 2026 Expected Cut-off Marks for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BAMS Government College: With more than 22.79 lakh candidates having appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, students are now awaiting provisional answer keys along with the expected cut-off. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to release the official results, based on the difficulty level of this year’s paper, previous years’ trends and the overall candidate pool, coaching experts have begun projecting category-wise expected cut-offs for the examination.

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Cut-offs for NEET-UG vary across categories and are determined by factors including the total number of candidates, the number of available seats, and the performance distribution on the day of the exam. While the general category has required scores north of 700 to remain competitive for government medical college seats, the threshold drops considerably for reserved categories.