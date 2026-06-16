NEET UG re-exam 2026: Andhra Pradesh offers free bus rides to aspirants

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced free bus rides for all students appearing for the re-exam of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses will offer free rides to NEET candidates on June 21, 2026, the day of the examination.

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To avail the facility, students appearing for NEET UG 2026 are required to produce their examination hall ticket at the time of boarding an APSRTC bus. No additional document or registration is required. The free ride is applicable on the day of the examination, June 21, 2026, across Andhra Pradesh.