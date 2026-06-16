NEET UG re-exam 2026: Andhra Pradesh offers free bus rides to aspirants

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced free bus rides for all students appearing for the re-exam of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses will offer free rides to NEET candidates on June 21, 2026, the day of the examination.
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To avail the facility, students appearing for NEET UG 2026 are required to produce their examination hall ticket at the time of boarding an APSRTC bus. No additional document or registration is required. The free ride is applicable on the day of the examination, June 21, 2026, across Andhra Pradesh.
“APSRTC is making special arrangements for students appearing for the NEET examination. We are offering free bus rides for students who produce their hall tickets,” Minister Reddy said in an official release.
Beyond the free ride initiative, the Transport Minister also confirmed that additional bus services will be operated across the state wherever needed to ensure that students are able to reach their examination centres comfortably and on time. The minister urged all NEET UG aspirants in the state to make full use of the bus facility provided by APSRTC, and avoid last-minute travel stress on the day of the examination.
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The move is also in line with similar initiatives taken by other state governments in the past to support students during high-stakes national examinations. Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, Bihar, Haryana and Uttarakhand have taken similar steps to make it easier for the students
The Odisha government announced a free bus ride for candidates who are appearing for the NEET UG re-examination on June 21. In a letter to the chairman-cum-managing director of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), the government said that following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, it has decided to provide free bus travel for NEET aspirants.
The facility will be given to all 56,983 candidates across the state in 134 examination centres. The decision was taken to reduce the risk of heatstroke, support candidates from economically weaker sections, and ensure hassle-free travel to the exam centre.