NEET UG, PG 2023: Registration date, postponement news and more

The past week had several notifications, and updates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The week started with NEET PG aspirants hoping for postponement of the exam, which is scheduled in March. The week ended with some update on the registration date for NEET UG.

Let’s take a look at the major updates and news around the medical entrance exams:

NEET PG postponement hearing

The Supreme Court Friday heard the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. However, no decision was taken, as the bench decided to hear the plea further on Monday due to missing information.

NBE told the Supreme Court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023. There is “no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future if it is postponed.”

The aspirants are hoping for postponement of the exam as they claim candidates did not get enough time to prepare due to change in eligibility, and also to reduce the gap between exam and counselling dates. “The gap now between exam and counselling in 5 months now. Previously, it was one month. As a consequence we are getting less time… We are asking the exam to be pushed a little. It was pushed last year,” Senior Adv Gopal Shankaranarayanan told the bench, as per LiveLaw.

However, the bench told the candidates that the whole dynamics can change due to this postponement. “First you say you are not eligible. When you were made eligible, you say there is no time for exam. Those who have been preparing for months together were told that they wait for months. We are also aware when we postpone…the agony of candidates who have prepared…the whole dynamics changes,” the bench said.

The bench has passed over the matter for the appearance of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhat on behalf of NBE.

According to the official schedule, NEET PG is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, and the results will be available tentatively by March 31.

NEET UG 2023 registration

The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam will commence by the first week of March, a NTA official has confirmed to indianexpress.com. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin in the second week of January to last week of February. However, it has now been postponed to the first week of March.

According to the official NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. Earlier an official had told indianexpress.com that the process will begin by the end of February but it has now been confirmed that the application process will take a little more time.

Once released, candidates will be able to apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

One year since Indian students’ MBBS degree was disrupted due to Ukraine-Russia war

It’s been over a year now since hundreds of Indian students returned home from Ukraine, leaving behind their dreams of pursuing a medical degree from Ukraine. The Ukraine-Russia war, nearly 15,783 students left their MBBS degree and returned to India. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, a total of 3,964 Indian medical students have got admissions under Academic Transfer Programme. And, around 170 students have enrolled themselves under Academic Mobility Program.

Meanwhile, some countries such as Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and a few others have offered to take on students who were studying in Ukrainian medical colleges.

Tamil Nadu government moves Supreme Court challenging the validity of NEET

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) for admissions in medical courses in colleges across the nation, alleging that the single window common test is violative of the principle of federalism.

In a lawsuit, filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, the state government has alleged that the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, is being violated by examinations like NEET as it takes away the autonomy of states to make decisions regarding education. The plea, filed through lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari, said the validity of NEET was upheld in 2020 by the Supreme Court on grounds that it was required to curb the evil of unfair practises such as granting admission based on paying capacity of candidates, charging capitation fee, large-scale malpractices, exploitation of students, profiteering, and commercialisation.

Quota for MP students

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s government schools will get a quota in medical colleges, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced.

NEET UG | How the fate of this top scorer is hanging by thread for flouting norms

“Admissions to medical colleges are done on the basis of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam. We will give reservations to students of government schools, irrespective of caste, in medical studies,” Chouhan said. He added that the new quota will ensure that a certain number of students from government schools get into medical colleges.

NEET MDS 2023

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) reopened the online application window to edit details on the already filled NEET for Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) form 2023 on February 17.

Applicants who have already registered in NEET MDS 2023 and have made mistakes in the application form with respect to images can upload images in the NEET MDS application form on the official website o NBE — nbe.edu.in.