NEET-UG paper leak row: House Panel to review implementation of report on NTA reforms

THE Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, headed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has decided to review the implementation of a high-level committee report on reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak this year.

Vineet Joshi, Secretary in the Education Ministry’s Department of Higher Education, and NTA chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi are scheduled to appear before the committee on May 21.

The committee will review the implementation of a 2024 report submitted by a seven-member committee headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan. The committee, constituted after a NEET-UG paper leak in 2024, had recommended measures to strengthen the NTA and ensure smooth conduct of public exams.