NEET-UG paper leak: NTA withholds coaching centre owner’s son result, bars him from 2027 exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has debarred the son of Latur-based coaching centre owner and NEET-UG paper leak case accused Shivraj Motegaonkar from appearing for the medical entrance examination for two years.
Motegaonkar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with this year’s NEET-UG paper leak case. He is currently in judicial custody.
According to an NTA communication dated September 19, his son, Aditya Motegaonkar, has been declared ineligible to appear for NEET-UG 2027. His result in the examination conducted earlier this year has also been withheld.
As per the CBI, Shivraj Motegaonkar paid Rs 5 lakh to procure chemistry questions from P V Kulkarni, who was on the NTA panel involved in setting the examination paper. According to the agency, his son attended Kulkarni’s coaching classes, where the questions were allegedly provided to him.
Following the NEET-UG retest conducted on June 21, the NTA withheld Aditya Motegaonkar’s result and sought an explanation from him over the alleged irregularities.
In his response, Aditya denied using any unfair means during the examination. He also argued that the notice issued to him pertained to alleged irregularities in the May 3 examination and questioned why his result in the subsequent retest had been withheld.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the NTA for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The exam, that was held on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. NTA re-conducted NEET UG on June 21.
The CBI last month submitted its final report before a designated fast-track court in Delhi dealing with criminal cases related to paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations.