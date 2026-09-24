NEET-UG paper leak: NTA withholds coaching centre owner’s son result, bars him from 2027 exam

The PMC sealed RCC coaching institute run by Shivraj Motegaonkar on Wednesday as the property owner failed to get a completion certificate for the property.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has debarred the son of Latur-based coaching centre owner and NEET-UG paper leak case accused Shivraj Motegaonkar from appearing for the medical entrance examination for two years.

Motegaonkar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with this year’s NEET-UG paper leak case. He is currently in judicial custody.

According to an NTA communication dated September 19, his son, Aditya Motegaonkar, has been declared ineligible to appear for NEET-UG 2027. His result in the examination conducted earlier this year has also been withheld.

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As per the CBI, Shivraj Motegaonkar paid Rs 5 lakh to procure chemistry questions from P V Kulkarni, who was on the NTA panel involved in setting the examination paper. According to the agency, his son attended Kulkarni’s coaching classes, where the questions were allegedly provided to him.