After court reprimand over paper leaks, Nilekani panel consults ex-ISRO head on NTA overhaul

Strict security, emotional moments and last-minute setbacks marked the NEET UG 2026 re-exam as lakhs of aspirants appeared across India. (Express Photo)

The Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered task force on exam reforms has consulted former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, who headed the committee set up by the Centre after the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak, officials said on Sunday.

The task force, constituted in July to recommend reforms in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is consulting various stakeholders as it prepares its first interim report. The government told the Supreme Court earlier this month that the panel is likely to submit the report by the end of September.

The task force has also invited suggestions from students, parents, teachers, academic institutions, subject experts, industry organisations and examination-conducting bodies. It has held discussions with NTA Director General Abhishek Singh and officials from the Department of Higher Education.