NEET-UG: NMC scraps upper age limit criteria to appear in exam

The National Medical Commission on Wednesday announced its decision to waive off the upper age limit criteria for appearing in the NEET-UG exam. The announcement was made through a circular after a meeting held earlier in the day.

Earlier, there was an upper age limit of 25 years for general category candidates and 30 years in the case of reserved category candidates to appear in the NEET UG exam.

In a letter addressed to the National Testing Agency (NTA), Dr PulkeshKumar, Secretary NMC has asked the agency to remove the maximum age criteria from the information bulletin of NEET-UG.

“I would like to inform that it has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting held on 21st Oct, 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly,” the official notice reads.