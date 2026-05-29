NEET UG uncertainty pushes Tamil Nadu medical aspirants towards engineering colleges

The admission process has started at many colleges (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)

Amid uncertainty over this year’s NEET exam following alleged irregularities and the subsequent cancellation of the test, medical aspirants are turning to engineering courses, with enrolment for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions crossing 2.5 lakh. Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is a completely online, single-window counseling process conducted by Anna University for admission to undergraduate B.E. and B.Tech. courses in the State, based solely on Class 12 marks without an entrance exam.

According to sources in the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the online registration has started from May 3.

“Within a span of 26 days, the number of applications has crossed 2.5 lakh, and it is expected to touch three lakh”, a senior official from DOTE said on Friday.