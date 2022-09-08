scorecardresearch
NEET UG Final Answer Key 2022 Released: Know how to download

NEET UG Final Answer Key 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the final answer key at the official website-  neet.nta.nic.in.

neet 2022, neet answer key, neet ug answe keyThe final answer key will be provided after reviewing all the objections raised by students. (File image)

NEET UG Final Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency  (NTA) today released the final answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key at the official website-  neet.nta.nic.in.

The final answer key has been provided after reviewing all the objections raised by students. The scores in NEET 2022 result will be calculated based on the final answer key by NTA. This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test that took place on July 17, out of which Rajasthan’s Tanishka has been declared as the topper.

NEET UG Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go the official website — neet.nta.in.

Step 2: Tap on the final answer key link that is displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Your answer key will show on the screen.

Step 4: Calculate your score by checking the answer key.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your final answer key for further use and reference.

In a first, NTA introduced a new process of OMR sheet evaluation this year. In the process, assigning fictitious roll numbers to the OMR answer sheets of all candidates who appeared in NEET to ensure confidentiality. The NEET UG response sheets are evaluated through software and human intervention occurs only while answer sheets are physically transported or fed into the computer for evaluation.

Alongside results, cut-off scores and names of toppers were also be announced by NEET. The undergraduate medical entrance examination was held on July 17 at exam centres across the country and abroad. Through NEET 2022 scores, admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BSc nursing will be offered in top medical and dental colleges of India.

