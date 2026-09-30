NEET moving online: Education Ministry prepares CBT upgrade for future exams

The Ministry of Education is working on a national Computer-Based Testing (CBT) infrastructure strategy as it prepares for the possible shift of NEET-UG from pen-and-paper to online mode. It is aimed at creating an examination-grade system that can support large national-level entrance exams across the country. It will focus on increasing the availability of test centres, standardising their infrastructure and making it possible to move more exams from offline to computer-based testing.

A senior Ministry of Education official said that that the strategy is being prepared to “close the geographic gap” in the availability of test centres and standardise examination-grade specifications. The model will use multiple sources for providing the required infrastructure.

The move comes as the government considers a CBT transition for NEET-UG. The medical entrance exam has so far been conducted using pen-and-paper and OMR sheets. Officials said the possible shift is being worked out, but a final decision is expected only after the Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force on examination reforms submits its recommendations.

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The proposed transition will involve more than simply putting the NEET question paper on computers. The government is examining the infrastructure needed for the shift, the sequencing of the transition and the availability of centres. It is also looking at its impact on candidates in rural areas, women candidates and students from districts with poor internet connectivity.

What the Nilekani panel is examining

The Nilekani-led task force was set up in July to recommend comprehensive reforms in the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including those conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Its mandate covers examination security, technology, infrastructure, accessibility and inclusion.

The panel has been consulting experts and stakeholders as it prepares its recommendations. The Indian Express reported recently that the task force has also consulted former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, who headed the earlier committee set up to recommend reforms to the NTA after the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak. The latest consultation is part of the panel’s work on an overhaul of the NTA and the examination system.

The Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to provide details of the steps taken to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee and the Nilekani task force. The top court has stressed that reforms to the NEET process should be institutionalised rather than depend on temporary arrangements.

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The CBT infrastructure plan is therefore being prepared alongside the larger examination reforms. The government is looking at how a system built for NEET can also support other national entrance examinations.

NEET may not be the only exam to move online

The NTA already conducts several major examinations in CBT mode, including JEE-Main, CUET-UG, CUET-PG, UGC-NET and CSIR-UGC-NET. NEET remains one of its biggest paper-based examinations, with nearly 25 lakh candidates appearing for it each year.

Officials said that once the national infrastructure strategy is in place, the broader objective would be to enable the migration of other pen-and-paper entrance examinations to CBT as well.

The scale of NEET makes the transition particularly demanding. The system will need enough centres across states, standardised computers and other equipment, reliable connectivity, power backup and security arrangements. It will also have to ensure that candidates in different parts of the country get comparable examination conditions.

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The idea of conducting NEET online has been discussed several times in the past. However, the latest push comes after the paper leak controversy and the wider examination reforms being considered by the Centre.

The Nilekani task force is expected to submit its recommendations before the government takes a final call on the design and timeline of the transition. The CBT infrastructure being planned by the Education Ministry could form the basis for a wider shift towards computer-based national entrance examinations in the coming years.

(With PTI inputs)