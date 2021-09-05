NEET-UG cut off for government & private medical colleges

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET-UG 2021 qualifying cut-off along with the NEET 2021 result. Test-takers who qualify the exam will only be allowed to apply for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses. NEET cut-off is the minimum percentile and scores which must be secured to qualify the exam.

While the qualifying cutoff percentile has already been announced by NTA, the cutoff scores/ marks will be declared along with the result. The cut-off of NEET for top government and private colleges has been given in this article.

Category wise NEET cut-off percentile is as follows:

Category Cutoff Percentile General and General- EWS 50th percentile SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile

Various factors are considered by the authorities while determining the cutoff. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of candidates appearing for NEET 2021

Total number of seats available

The difficulty level of the NEET exam

NEET previous years’ cutoff trends

NEET 2021 cut-off will be used by NTA to prepare the merit list for admission. NEET Counselling will be conducted based on the qualifying cut-off and scores. Counselling for admission to 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ), deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMC institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). State medical authorities will conduct the admission process for 85 per cent of state quota seats and seats in private colleges.

Candidates can check the NEET 2020 cut-off for the top medical colleges from the table provided below:

Name of the college Quota General Category Cut-off Ranks NEET Scores AIIMS, New Delhi All India Quota 51 701 Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi All India Quota 970 675 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research Puducherry All India Quota 239 690 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Management Quota 34613 572 King George’s Medical University, Lucknow All India Quota 1800 665

NEET 2021 exam is to be conducted on September 12, 2021, in pen and paper-based mode. NEET-UG is conducted for admission to 542 medical, 313 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India.