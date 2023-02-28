scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

NEET UG: Counselling, limited years of study, internship and more – NMC issues draft regulations

The NMC is proposing that no student should be allowed more than four attempts for first year, in any circumstance.

NMC proposes changes in NEET UGThe Under Graduate Medical Education Board will be responsible for setting up the guidelines for NEET UG counselling.
Listen to this article
NEET UG: Counselling, limited years of study, internship and more – NMC issues draft regulations
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The NMC may conduct the NEET UG exam or may designate any such agency or authority to conduct the entrance exam. However, the Under Graduate Medical Education Board shall determine the language, manner and modalities etc. These are some of the guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission today.

According to the draft guidelines, the commission has asked stakeholders to send comments, and advise in a word document. NEET UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency.

In terms of eligibility, the guidelines state that no student shall be eligible to pursue graduate medical education either in India or elsewhere, except by scoring the minimum eligible score at the NEET UG exam. To appear for the undergraduate entrance exam, a candidate must have successfully cleared class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Biotechnology and English in the last two years of school.

In case of tie-in marks of the students appearing for NEET UG, the respective marks obtained in Biology followed by Chemistry and further followed by Physics in the NEET-UG shall be considered. If the tie continues even then, then draw of lots by using technology – no human intervention – will be used.

For counselling, it will be a common process for all admission to graduate courses in medicine for all Indian medical institutions on the NEET UG merit list. The seat matrix will be provided by NMC, and several rounds will be conducted for this. The Under Graduate Medical Education Board will be responsible for setting up the guidelines for counselling.

The NMC is proposing that no student should be allowed more than four attempts for the first year, in any circumstance. Additionally, the Commission also advised that candidates should be given only nine years, from the date of admission into the course, to complete their undergraduate medical course. It is also compulsory for every student to undergo training as per the guidelines published by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board.

In the curriculum, the Commission proposes a variety of choice-based credit courses of duration limited to a maximum of one week, offered by the medical institutions in addition to the NMC curriculum and the curriculum prescribed by their respective university to their graduating students without hampering the medical graduate curriculum.  It is also necessary for medical students to complete their rotating medical internship.

Also Read
IIT Kharagpur BS course
New Course by IITs: 4-year BS programme with 6 specialisations, admission...
NEET UG, PG 2023 news and updates
NEET UG, PG 2023: Registration date, postponement news, admit card releas...
deakin university campus in India
Australia's Deakin University to be the first foreign varsity to set up c...
NEET PG 2023 Updates
NEET PG 2023 Updates: Supreme Court dismisses postponement plea; exam on ...
Advertisement

The draft regulations also touched on the ongoing topic of ragging and mental stress. “The issues related to ragging disrupt student’s well-being. Hence, students are expected to abide by Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and lnstitutions Regulations, 2021. There shall be an elected student association and representation of students in decision making by the medical college/ institution affecting student welfare,” the regulations stated.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 15:04 IST
Next Story

He asked me ‘Thakega toh nahi?’…I insisted. If I get tired, carry me out on a stretcher: Ishant Sharma reveals exchange with MS Dhoni during the Lord’s spell

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close