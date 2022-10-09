NEET UG 2022 Counselling FAQs: Eligibility, registration, seat allotment — all FAQs answered

NEET-UG 2022 Counselling, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET-UG 2022 counselling process on October 11. However, candidates may still have several doubts related to number and process of rounds, eligibility, registration, seat allotment and more.

Indianexpress.com answers all important frequently asked questions for medical aspirants:

Q. What is the official NEET UG website?

Candidates can find all the announcements and information related to NEET on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in. To check about NEET UG counselling, aspirants will have to click on the ‘UG medical counselling’ tab available on the home page.

Q. Who conducts the NEET 2022 counselling for medical and dental colleges?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for conducting the NEET UG 2022 counselling for medical and dental colleges.

Q: What is the eligibility requirement for appearing in NEET UG counselling?

Advertisement

Medical aspirants who score over or equal to the specified cut-off in the NEET UG 2022 exam can appear for the NEET UG 2022 counselling. For the state specific counselling, candidates have to meet state-specific domicile requirements. This year, general category candidates must score in the 50th percentile, while SC/ST/OBC candidates must score in the 40th percentile.

NEET UG 2022 | MCC releases state quota counselling schedule

Q. How many seats are under the AIQ and state quota?

A total of 15 per cent of the total seats are reserved under the AIQ quota for MBBS programmes, and the remaining (85 per cent) are filled under the state quota.

Advertisement

Q. How many rounds are involved in NEET UG counselling?

The NEET UG counselling process will have four rounds — round 1, 2, mop up and a stray vacancy round. The first round will begin on October 11, followed by round 2 on November 2. The mop up round will commence on November 23 and will be followed by the final stray vacancy round from December 12.

Q. When will NEET UG round 1 counselling commence?

The NEET AIQ counselling is to be conducted in four phases and according to the official schedule, the first round of counselling will begin on October 11. Candidates will be given time till 11 am on October 17 to register themselves for this round of counselling. The result for this round will be declared on October 21.

Q. What are the key points to remember while registering for NEET UG round 1 counselling?

Advertisement

Every aspirant should remember that the whole counselling process comprises of filling out the application form, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted college within the given timeline.

Also read | NEET PG 2023 to be held in March, tentative schedule released

Also, it is important to make sure that there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors while filling up the registration form, uploading of documents or choice filling.

Advertisement

Q. What documents are required at the time of Joining/ Reporting in allotted Medical/ Dental/Nursing College?

Candidates are also advised to ensure they carry all the necessary documents, along with a photocopy of each. It is also advised that candidates save a hard copy of all the online forms and marksheets filled or received in this process.

Advertisement

The candidates would need to carry these documents with them at all times during the registration process — NEET result 2021 or rank letter, class 10 and 12 mark sheet and certificate, government-issued photo identification proof (such as driver’s license, Aadhaar card, PAN card).