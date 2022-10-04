NEET UG Counselling: Answers to all FAQs regarding schedule, eligibility, medical seats 

NEET UG Counselling 2022 FAQs: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET-UG 2022 counselling process on October 11. Admissions to 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) government seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges will be done through NEET-UG counselling.

To help students experience a smooth counselling process, we have answered all important frequently asked questions here:

Q: When will the NEET UG round 1 counselling process begin?

A: As per the schedule, the NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC. The first round of counselling will begin on October 11 and candidates will be able to register themselves till October 17, 11 am. Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21.

Q: What are the various steps involved in securing a seat?

A: NEET UG 2022 counselling process will include registration, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted college.

Q: Will MCC conduct counselling on medical seats in India?

A: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET 2022 counselling for 15% AIQ seats in government medical and dental colleges across the country. Through NEET counselling, 100% seats will be allotted in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs.

Q: How many rounds of NEET counselling will take place?

A: NEET counselling will be conducted in four rounds — round 1, 2, mop up and a stray vacancy round. Candidates will have to register to participate in the counselling process wherein, they have to fill the preferred choices of courses and colleges.

Q: How are admissions to state quota medical seats carried out?

A: The National Medical Commission releases the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 counselling for the 15 per cent state quota seats to be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

Q: What are the eligibility criteria for participating in NEET UG counselling?

A: To be eligible for NEET counselling, general category candidates must score in the 50th percentile, while SC/ST/OBC candidates must score in the 40th percentile. Using the NEET results, the National Testing Agency prepares the merit list for 15 per cent AIQ counselling. As part of the 85 per cent state quota counselling, NTA also provides information about qualified candidates from each state to the respective authorities.

Q: How do admissions in private medical colleges take place?

A: A similar authority conducting counselling for state quota seats will conduct counselling for MBBS/BDS seats at state private colleges. Depending on the number of vacancies, counselling may be conducted in three to four rounds, followed by a mop-up round.

Q: What are the documents required for NEET counselling?

A: Students attending NEET counselling will need to submit the following documents:

— NEET result 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

— A photo ID that is valid, not expired, and government-issued

— 6-8 passport-sized photographs

— Caste Certificate (if applicable)

— Disability Certificate (if applicable)

— Provisional allotment letter

*Candidates must bring originals and photocopies of the documents mentioned above.