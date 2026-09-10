NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 allotment result out; check schedule, reporting details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today announced the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the second round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will be able to check their allotment status on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.
The round 2 counselling process for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, central universities, AFMC and AIIMS institutions, and JIPMER Puducherry and Karaikal began with registration and payment on September 3. The registration and payment window closed on September 8, while choice filling continued until September 9.
According to the MCC schedule, the processing of the Round 2 seat allotment was scheduled from September 9 to September 10, followed by publication of the allotment result on September 11. Candidates allotted seats in this round will have to report to their respective institutes between September 12 and September 18.
The MCC has also released the Round 2 vacancy information, including newly added seats, clear vacancies and virtual vacancies, for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses.
In a notice, MCC announced: “Candidates are advised to carefully check their provisional result. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be brought to the notice of MCC of DGHS up to 06:00 PM on 10.09.2026 only through the “Candidates Grievances and Query
Redressal System” available on the Candidate Login Portal.”
Candidates allotted a seat in Round 2 should complete the admission and reporting formalities within the prescribed deadline. The MCC has said that participating institutes will subsequently verify the data of joined candidates, with the verification scheduled for September 19. The commencement of the academic session for undergraduate courses is scheduled for September 15.
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2: Key dates
Registration and payment: September 3 to 8, 2026
Choice filling: September 3 to 9, 2026
Seat allotment processing: September 9 to 10, 2026
Round 2 seat allotment result: September 11, 2026
Reporting/joining at allotted institute: September 12 to 18, 2026
Verification of joined candidates: September 19, 2026
Academic session begins: September 15, 2026
The official MCC UG counselling page lists Round 2 registration and the latest seat-related notices for NEET UG 2026.