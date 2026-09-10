NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 allotment result out; check schedule, reporting details

According to the MCC schedule, the processing of the Round 2 seat allotment was scheduled from September 9 to September 10. (Representational image)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today announced the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the second round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will be able to check their allotment status on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

The round 2 counselling process for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, central universities, AFMC and AIIMS institutions, and JIPMER Puducherry and Karaikal began with registration and payment on September 3. The registration and payment window closed on September 8, while choice filling continued until September 9.

According to the MCC schedule, the processing of the Round 2 seat allotment was scheduled from September 9 to September 10, followed by publication of the allotment result on September 11. Candidates allotted seats in this round will have to report to their respective institutes between September 12 and September 18.