NEET UG Counselling 2026: Online document verification, one-time physical reporting among new changes

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to begin the NEET UG Counselling 2026 process shortly, with the Union Health Ministry reviewing the preparedness for admissions to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses under the All India Quota (AIQ). The review was chaired by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who, according to a statement, directed officials to ensure a transparent, merit-based, technology-enabled and student-friendly counselling process.

According to the Health Ministry, the review assessed the readiness of the MCC, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and other stakeholders involved in the counselling process. Officials reviewed the counselling schedule, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms, candidate facilitation measures and coordination with participating institutions.

During the meeting, Nadda instructed officials to ensure robust technical support, prompt grievance redressal and uninterrupted functioning of the counselling portal throughout the admission process. He also asked authorities to take every proactive measure to address candidates’ concerns.

What’s new: Online document verification, one-time physical reporting

The ministry said several technology-driven reforms have been introduced for this year’s counselling. One of the biggest changes is the one-time physical reporting system. After seat allotment, candidates will choose either the Freeze or Float option. Those selecting the Freeze option will report physically to the allotted institute for document verification and fee payment. Candidates choosing the Float option can complete document verification online while remaining eligible for seat upgradation in subsequent rounds, with physical reporting required only after the third round if they retain a seat.

The counselling process will also feature online document verification, online resignation, pre-populated candidate data received from the National Testing Agency (NTA), and validation of the seat matrix by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and participating institutions.

The ministry has also expanded accessibility measures for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) by increasing the number of designated disability assessment centres from 16 to 61 nationwide. An Appellate Disability Assessment Board has also been introduced to allow eligible candidates to appeal disability assessments.

Another major reform is the complete digitisation of admissions under the NRI category. Registration, document submission and verification will now be conducted entirely through the MCC counselling portal, replacing the earlier email-based system.

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The Health Ministry said cybersecurity preparedness has been reviewed in coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), while training has been conducted for disability assessment boards, college nodal officers and document verification officers.

To assist candidates, MCC has established a 24×7 toll-free helpline (1800-102-7637) and a dedicated email-based grievance redressal mechanism. Bilingual information material, FAQs and guidance videos will also be made available during the counselling process.

The NTA had declared the NEET UG 2026 results on July 16, and the Health Ministry said counselling for All India Quota MBBS, BDS and BSc (Hons) Nursing seats is expected to commence shortly.