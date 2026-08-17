NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC to close Round 1 choice filling today by 6 pm; choice locking started

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice-filling option window today, on August 17, by 6 pm for the ongoing undergraduate medical counselling for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who have not submitted their college and course preferences should hasten to do so before the deadline ends. To submit their preference list online, candidates will be required to visit the official admission website of MCC – mcc.admissions.nic.in and sign in using their NEET UG roll number and password.

As per the revised schedule announced by the committee, the choice locking window has been activated for candidates to finalise their submitted preference list of medical colleges and courses. The choice locking facility will be closed along with the choice filing window by 6 pm today. The final Round 1 seat allotment will be displayed on August 19.