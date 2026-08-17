NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC to close Round 1 choice filling today by 6 pm; choice locking started

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice-filling option window today, on August 17, by 6 pm for the ongoing undergraduate medical counselling for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who have not submitted their college and course preferences should hasten to do so before the deadline ends. To submit their preference list online, candidates will be required to visit the official admission website of MCC – mcc.admissions.nic.in and sign in using their NEET UG roll number and password.
As per the revised schedule announced by the committee, the choice locking window has been activated for candidates to finalise their submitted preference list of medical colleges and courses. The choice locking facility will be closed along with the choice filing window by 6 pm today. The final Round 1 seat allotment will be displayed on August 19.
Know the dates for upcoming NEET UG 2026 counselling events
Candidates who have registered for the medical counselling for the undergraduate programmes can check the table given below for dates of important events.
|Last date for choice-filling facility
|August 17, 2026, up to 6 pm
|Choice-locking window
|August 17, 2026 (from 10 am to 6 pm)
|Processing of Round 1 seat allotment
|August 18, 2026
|Display of Round 1 seat allotment
|August 19, 2026
|Reporting dates
|August 20 – August 25, 2026
|Document verification by colleges
|August 26, 2026
MCC conducted the registration process for the NEET UG 2026 counselling from August 5. Earlier, the registrations were supposed to be closed on August 12, but were later extended to August 15.
This year, around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-NEET, which was conducted on June 21. The exam was carried out offline, in pen-and-paper (OMR-based) mode at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2026 for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as dental, AYUSH and allied programmes. Qualified candidates who are participating in the MCC counselling can check the seat matrix and list of participating institutes from the above-mentioned website.