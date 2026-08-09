NEET UG Counselling 2026: Choice filling begins for All India Quota; check state-wise status

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice-filling process for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2026 for All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The Round 1 registration process began on August 5, while choice filling opened on August 7. Candidates who have registered can now enter and arrange their preferred courses and colleges as per the MCC schedule.

MCC has also activated the Reset Registration option for Round 1. In its official notice, MCC said candidates who have inadvertently entered incorrect information or selected wrong options during registration can rectify their registration details using the unlock/reset registration option. The facility will remain available until 11 am on August 12, 2026.

The AIQ counselling is being conducted separately from state-level NEET UG counselling. State counselling authorities have their own schedules for registration, merit lists, choice filling and seat allotment. The current status across Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab is as follows.

Kerala

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, is currently accepting NEET UG 2026 result details from candidates who have applied for medical and medical-allied courses through KEAM 2026. Candidates can submit their NEET details and rectify application defects until 12 noon on August 10.

The state has not yet reached the MBBS/BDS Round 1 choice-filling or allotment stage. CEE Kerala is expected to proceed with the state merit and allotment process after completion of NEET score submission and application verification.

Andhra Pradesh

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences has opened online applications for MBBS and BDS admissions under the Competent Authority Quota for 2026-27. Registration without late fee began on August 5 and will continue until 9 pm on August 12.

The university will prepare the state merit position based on NEET UG 2026 rank and eligibility criteria after verification of certificates and grievances. Choice filling and Round 1 allotment dates are yet to be notified in the latest application notice.

Telangana

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Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has opened registration for MBBS and BDS admissions under the Competent Authority Quota for 2026-27. The university has also published the state-qualified candidate list for NEET UG 2026.

Registration is currently underway, with the deadline set for 6 pm on August 12. The next stages will include preparation of the state merit list, followed by web options and seat allotment as notified by KNRUHS.

Karnataka

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has already moved into the UGNEET 2026 counselling process for medical and dental admissions. The state is therefore further along than those currently completing registration or NEET-score submission.

Candidates should follow the UGNEET 2026 schedule on the KEA portal for document verification, choice entry and subsequent seat allotment. The Round 1 process is currently underway.

Tamil Nadu

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The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has completed the application stage for MBBS and BDS admissions and is currently dealing with eligibility and grievance-related matters.

The official portal has listed grievance facilities for candidates found not eligible under Government and Management Quota, along with a PwD certificate-upload facility and other category-specific notifications. The Round 1 choice-filling and allotment schedule is yet to be notified.

Punjab

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has activated its NEET UG 2026 MBBS/BDS admission portal for Punjab. The state has therefore moved into the application stage.

The university has not yet published a complete Round 1 choice-filling and seat-allotment schedule that can be confirmed from its latest official notices. Candidates should track the BFUHS portal for the next notification on merit lists and counselling.

PwBD rules revised for NEET UG counselling

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MCC has also issued a notice dated August 7 concerning the revised arrangements for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) in NEET UG counselling.

The MCC notice relates to the NMC addendum and the constitution/functioning of medical assessment and appellate boards for PwBD candidates. State authorities have also begun issuing corresponding instructions. KNRUHS, for instance, has issued a notification on physical assessment of PwD candidates, while Tamil Nadu has opened its PwD certificate-upload facility.