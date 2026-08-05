NEET UG Counselling 2026 begins today: Official websites, required documents, key changes in MCC process

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin NEET UG Counselling 2026 registrations today, August 5. NEET-UG counselling is conducted by the MCC only for admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER and other participating institutions. As per the official schedule, the Round 1 registration window will open from 1 pm on the MCC counselling portal. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2026 can register online through the official website at mcc.nic.in.
Candidates should rely only on official websites for counselling-related updates. The MCC counselling portal (mcc.nic.in) will host the registration, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting schedules, while the National Testing Agency’s NEET website (neet.nta.nic.in) and NEET candidate portal (examinationservices.nic.in) can be used to access scorecards, application details and examination records.
READ | NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC announces major changes in admissions; what’s new
Candidates seeking admission under the 85% state quota will also have to register separately on the respective state counselling portals, as state counselling is conducted independently of the MCC process.
|Event
|Date
|Round 1 registration begins
|August 5, 2026 (1 pm)
|Last date for registration
|August 9, 2026 (up to 12 noon)
|Fee payment deadline
|August 9, 2026 (up to 3 pm)
|Choice filling
|August 6 to August 10, 2026
|Choice locking
|August 10, 2026 (4 pm to 11:55 pm)
|Seat allotment processing
|August 11 to August 12, 2026
|Round 1 seat allotment result
|August 13, 2026
|Reporting to allotted colleges
|August 14 to August 18, 2026
|Verification of joined candidates by institutes
|August 19 to August 20, 2026
|Round 2 registration begins
|August 22, 2026
This year’s counselling introduces several technology-driven reforms aimed at reducing the need for repeated visits to colleges. The biggest change is the one-time physical reporting system.
Candidates who choose the ‘Freeze’ option after seat allotment will report to the allotted institute to complete admission formalities. Those opting for ‘Float’ can participate in subsequent rounds while completing document verification online, with physical reporting required only after the third round if they retain a seat.
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MCC has also introduced an online resignation facility, allowing eligible candidates to surrender allotted seats through the counselling portal without visiting the institution.
Other changes include online document verification, digitised NRI admissions, expanded facilities for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), enhanced cybersecurity measures and a strengthened grievance redressal mechanism.
Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready before beginning the registration process:
After completing registration, candidates will have to pay the counselling fee, fill and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the prescribed timeline. Seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s NEET UG 2026 rank, reservation category, preferences filled, and seat availability.