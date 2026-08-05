NEET UG Counselling 2026 begins today: Official websites, required documents, key changes in MCC process

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin NEET UG Counselling 2026 registrations today, August 5. NEET-UG counselling is conducted by the MCC only for admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER and other participating institutions. As per the official schedule, the Round 1 registration window will open from 1 pm on the MCC counselling portal. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2026 can register online through the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates should rely only on official websites for counselling-related updates. The MCC counselling portal (mcc.nic.in) will host the registration, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting schedules, while the National Testing Agency’s NEET website (neet.nta.nic.in) and NEET candidate portal (examinationservices.nic.in) can be used to access scorecards, application details and examination records.