NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration from August 5 at mcc.nic.in; check complete schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule for admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats under its purview. Candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 can complete the online registration through the official MCC counselling portal.

The counselling process is conducted entirely online and is based on the NEET UG 2026 rank. Candidates are advised to read the counselling information bulletin carefully before registering, as admissions are subject to eligibility conditions prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), Dental Council and other regulatory bodies.