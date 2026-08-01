NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration from August 5 at mcc.nic.in; check complete schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule for admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats under its purview. Candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 can complete the online registration through the official MCC counselling portal.
The counselling process is conducted entirely online and is based on the NEET UG 2026 rank. Candidates are advised to read the counselling information bulletin carefully before registering, as admissions are subject to eligibility conditions prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), Dental Council and other regulatory bodies.
|Event
|Date
|Registration begins (Round 1)
|August 5
|Last date to register
|August 12
|Choice filling and locking
|August 6
|Round 1 seat allotment result
|August 17
|Reporting to allotted colleges
|August 18-22
Candidates can participate in NEET UG Counselling 2026 if they:
–Have qualified NEET UG 2026.
–Fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed for MBBS, BDS or BSc Nursing admissions.
–Meet the applicable qualifying percentile and other admission requirements.
–Register online within the prescribed timeline.
Candidates seeking admission under their respective state quota seats must also register separately with the concerned state counselling authorities wherever applicable.
Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official MCC counselling website.
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration link.
Step 3: Log in using the NEET UG application credentials.
Step 4: Complete the registration and pay the prescribed counselling fee.
Step 5: Fill in personal and academic details, wherever required.
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents, if applicable.
Step 7: Choose and arrange colleges and courses in the order of preference.
Step 8: Lock the choices before the deadline and submit the application.
Candidates should keep the following documents ready while registering and during the admission process:
–NEET UG 2026 scorecard and admit card.
–Class 10 certificate for date of birth.
–Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate.
–Valid photo identity proof.
–Passport-size photographs.
–Category certificate, if applicable.
–PwBD certificate, wherever applicable.
–Domicile certificate, if required under the applicable quota.
–Other documents specified by MCC or the allotted institute.
–Original documents will have to be produced at the time of admission.
After the registration process closes, candidates will be given time to fill and lock their preferred colleges and courses. The order of preferences plays an important role in the allotment process and should be entered carefully.
Once the choice-filling window closes, MCC processes seat allotment based on multiple factors, including the candidate’s NEET UG 2026 rank, category, reservation criteria, seat availability, and the preferences submitted during counselling.
Before the allotment list is published, the counselling authority also verifies candidate data, validates the seat matrix received from participating institutes and completes the technical processing required for seat allocation.
After the seat allotment result is declared, candidates allotted a seat can choose to accept the allotment and report to the institute within the prescribed schedule. Depending on the counselling rules, eligible candidates may also be given the option to participate in subsequent rounds for seat upgradation.