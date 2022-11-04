NEET UG Counselling 2022: Unlock registration link now active; new seats added to round 2

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today started the reset option/ unlock registration for the round two of UG Counseling 2022. Candidates who wish to reset or unlock their registration form can now do so by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

The link will stay activated till 8 am of November 7. Candidates have been warned by the MCC to use this option wisely as it is a one-time measure.

This link has been activated a day after the committee began the registration process for round 2 counselling of NEET UG 2022. Medical aspirants now have time till November 8 for round 2 choice filling. The last date to register for round 2 is November 7 till 11 am and the last date for fee payment is November 7 till 3 pm.

After that, the seat allotment process will be conducted on November 9 and 10, and the result for the same will be released on November 11.

Additionally, the committee has also released a list of new seats that have been added in round 2 UG counselling of MBBS courses.

The medical aspirants who wish to register themselves under the NRI category now have been given time till 10 am of November 5 to send their documents supporting their claims of NRI status. They will have to send the relevant documents at — ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.