NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule extended; check revised dates

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today announced that the schedule for round 2 counselling of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. The new schedule has been uploaded at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

“In view of decision passed by Hon’ble High Court of Madras in, 28373 of 2022 and many representations being received to extend the schedule of UG Round-2 the competent authority has decided to extend the UG Counselling 2022,” the official notification stated.

According to the revised schedule, the fresh registration and payment window have been extended. Registration will be allowed from today till 10 am of November 13, and payment can be made till 12 pm of November 13.

The Reset registration will be open from 8 am of November 13, and choice filling window will be open till 4:55 pm of November 13. Choice locking will be available from 3 pm of November 13 till 5 pm of the same day.

Also read | Indian students in China ineligible for FMGE if license not obtained, warns govt

Result date for the round two of NEET UG Counselling might be declared either on November 14 or 15. November 15 will also be the last day to report to the allotted college.

“All the State Counselling Authorities/DME’s may extend the schedule of the NEET UG Round-2 in their respective states accordingly,” the official notification added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Consul General Oleg Avdeev has invited Indian students to study in Russia. “Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). They know the language of the people, as, in Ukraine, most of them speak Russian. They’re most welcome in Russia,” news agency ANI quoted Avdeev.