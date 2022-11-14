NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 provisional result declared; final allocation list tomorrow

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today announced the provisional result for round 2. Medical aspirants can now check the result by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

The final result for round 2 will be released tomorrow, i.e. November 15.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check round 2 result

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘UG medical counselling’ option.

Step 3: From the left side menu, click on the round 2 provisional result link.

Step 4: The result will open in a PDF file. Check your result according to your rank.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Students should note that any discrepancy in the result should be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10 am of November 15 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.

“The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” the official notification stated.

Advertisement

Additionally, candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.