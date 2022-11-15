NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final seat allocation result today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET UG round 2 final seat allocation result today i;e November 15. Medical aspirants can now check the result by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

MCC, on Monday released the provisional seat allotment result for round 2 of counselling.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check round 2 result

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘UG medical counselling’ option.

Step 3: From the left side menu, click on the round 2 provisional result link.

Step 4: The result will open in a PDF file. Check your result according to your rank.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

November 15 is the last day to report to the allotted college. After downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website, candidates have to approach the allotted college/institute for admission.