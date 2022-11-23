scorecardresearch
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop Up round registrations to begin today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The mop up round for all India quota and deemed and central institutes is likely to begin from today and end on December 10.

neet ug counselling, neet ug mop up roundThe last date of joining allotted colleges is December 10. Candidates can register online at the official website- mcc.nic.in Express Photo by Sahil Walia

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee will start the mop up round for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET-UG) from today for all India quota, deemed and central institutes. The counselling process will conclude on December 1. The last date of joining allotted colleges is December 10. Candidates can register online at the official website- mcc.nic.in

The mop up counselling for states will begin on December 6 and continue till December 12. The last date for joining will be December 16.

After the mop up round, the stray vacancies round will begin from December 12 to 14 for all India quota, central and deemed institutes. The last date of joining allotted colleges for students will be December 20, for all categories- all India quota, central and deemed institutes as well as state counselling.

The MCC declared the round 2 results of NEET UG Counselling on November 15. The last date of reporting for round 2 candidates was November 22.

Meanwhile, regarding a case concerning with the increase of intake of medical students in a Tamil Nadu college, the Delhi High Court said that augmentation of medical infrastructure was crucial to meet the rising need of qualified doctors and colleges should not be denied of the opportunity to enhance the strength of medical professionals. It allowed the college to increase the intake of students for NEET UG 2022.

