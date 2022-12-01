scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws seat from mop up round

NEET UG Counselling 2022: One seat has been withdrawn from the KS Hegde Medical Academy from Deralkatte, Mangalore. The notice is now available at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday withdrew some seats from the seat matrix of mop up round of UG counselling 2022. The notice is now available at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

“The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following Institute to remove the following seat from the seat matrix of Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022. Therefore, MCC of DGHS has withdrawn the following UG seat from the seat matrix of Mop Up Round,” the MCC said in an official notice.

According to the official notification, one seat has been withdrawn from the KS Hegde Medical Academy from Deralkatte, Mangalore. The seat has been withdrawn from the institute’s MBBS programme. MCC notified candidates that the institute notified MCC about removing one paid seat from their MBBS programme on November 30.

The seat will now be removed from the seat matrix of the NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule.

This notification comes a few day after the MCC started the mop up round registration process for counselling of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. The deadline to register and make fee payment is 3 pm of December 2. The choice filling facility commenced on November 29 and will remain available till 11:55 pm of December 2.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 12:14:52 pm
