Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to release seat allocation result for round 1 on October 21

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to release the seat allocation result for round 1 October 21. Candidates can check the result at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: NMC added nearly 200 seats to MBBS first year

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will tomorrow (October 21) release the seat allotment results for round 1. Candidates can check the result on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

Candidates will be given time from October 22 to 28 to report to their allotted colleges.

The round 2 of counselling will begin from November 2 and end on November 18. The mop-up round will begin November 23 and end on December 10. The stray vacancies round will commence on December 12 and conclude on December 20.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Step 3: Click on the tab ‘seat allotment for round 1’

Step 4: View the result and search for your name and roll number

Step 5: Download it for future reference

Recently, the MCC added 197 seats to the first round of seat allocation process. These seats were added later as the colleges could not contribute them before the start of the first round.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 01:20:29 pm
