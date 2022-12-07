NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC releases list of 21 candidates who participated in both state, all India counselling

NEET UG Counselling 2022: There are 21 candidates who have participated in both state and all India counselling (Image credit: Pexels.com/Representative Image)

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee today released a list of candidates who participated in round 1 and 2 of state counselling as well as candidates who participated in both state and all India counselling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. Candidates can check the list at the official MCC website- mcc.nic.in.

“The candidates who joined through state counselling and have also participated in UG mop up round of all India counselling being conducted by MCC of DGHS will be removed before seat processing of UG mop up round,” read the notice.

As per the data received by the MCC, there were 21 such candidates who participated in round 1 and 2 of all India counselling conducted by the MCC as well as in state counselling conducted by state counselling authorities.

MCC also released the provisional merit list of candidates for the mop up round. Candidates had time till 5:30 pm today to report any discrepancies in the provisional allotment list. The final list is expected to be released today.