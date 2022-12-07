scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC releases list of 21 candidates who participated in both state, all India counselling

The candidates who have joined through state counselling and have also participated in UG mop up round of all India counselling will be removed before seat processing of UG mop up round,

mcc.nic.in, NEET UG, NEET UG Counselling, NEET UG Counselling 2022, NEET UG Counselling list of candidates, NEET UG list of candidates participated in both all India and state counselling, NEET UG list of candidates to be removedNEET UG Counselling 2022: There are 21 candidates who have participated in both state and all India counselling (Image credit: Pexels.com/Representative Image)

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee today released a list of candidates who participated in round 1 and 2 of state counselling as well as candidates who participated in both state and all India counselling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. Candidates can check the list at the official MCC website- mcc.nic.in.

“The candidates who joined through state counselling and have also participated in UG mop up round of all India counselling being conducted by MCC of DGHS will be removed before seat processing of UG mop up round,” read the notice.

Also Read |NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC releases mop up round provisional results; check details

As per the data received by the MCC, there were 21 such candidates who participated in round 1 and 2 of all India counselling conducted by the MCC as well as in state counselling conducted by state counselling authorities.

MCC also released the provisional merit list of candidates for the mop up round. Candidates had time till 5:30 pm today to report any discrepancies in the provisional allotment list. The final list is expected to be released today.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 09:28:00 pm
Next Story

Netherlands skipper Virgil Van Dijk dodges Messi questions

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close