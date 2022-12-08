NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC releases final result of mop up round

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today released the final list of candidates for the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022. Students who registered for the mop up round can check the list at the official website– mcc.nic.in

A total of 5182 candidates have been allotted colleges in the mop up round. The reporting for the mop-up round candidates began today, they have to report to the colleges by December 12.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check mop-up round result

Step 1: Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab reading UG medical counselling

Step 3: Click on the link final UG 2022 mop up round

Step 4: Check for your name, roll number and the allotted college

Step 5: Download the list for future reference

The provisional list was released on Wednesday. The list of candidates who took part in both all India and state counselling was also released yesterday. A total of 21 candidates were named in that list.

Once the mop up round concludes, the stray vacancy round will begin from December 14. Results for the stray vacancy round will be declared on December 16 and the reporting period will be from December 17 to 20. The classes for NEET UG began on November 15.