Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC postpones stray vacancy round; check details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the new schedule candidates can opt out till December 20 and the results will be declared on December 23.

mcc.nic.in, NEET, MCC, Medical Counselling Committee, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG, NEET UG Counselling, NEET UG Counselling 2022, NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round, states' mop up roundNEET UG Counselling 2022: Candidates have to report to allotted colleges from December 24 to 28 (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representative Image)
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee today declared that it is postponing the stray vacancy round for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling. Candidates can check the new schedule at the official website— mcc.nic.in.

The stray vacancy round will begin from today and will conclude on December 28.

Candidates can opt out from the stray vacancy round from today to December 20. The processing of seats will take place between December 21 and 22. The result will be announced on December 23. And, students have to report to allotted colleges from December 24 to 28.

The decision to defer the counselling was taken by the MCC as mop up rounds of UG counselling of many states was delayed and is concluding on December 18. In order to ensure that states complete their mop up round and there is no overlapping between stray vacancy round of MCC and mop up round of states

Students who do not wish to participate in the stray vacancy round, should log in to their account and exercise the ‘opt out’ option to prevent forfeiture of security deposit. And, candidates who will participate in the stray vacancy round will be allotted seats as per merit and choices exercised by them in the mop up round of counselling.

