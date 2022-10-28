NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC extends reporting deadline; check new schedule

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today extended the deadline for reporting for round 1 of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2022.

Candidates now have time till 4 pm of October 29 to report to their allotted colleges. Earlier, medical aspirants were given time till today (October 8) to report. However, requests and representations are being received by MCC from students and participating colleges for extension of time of reporting. Thus, the commission decided to extend the deadline of reporting.

In addition to this, the commission has also announced that candidates can resign the seat of round 1 till 5 pm of November 1. After this deadline, candidates will be considered as part of round 2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for round 2 of counselling.

“Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’. In such a case, candidate will be deemed to occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through online portal will not be considered as ‘Resignation Letter’. In case candidate is resigning by sending email to college, s/he should make sure that they receive Resignation Letter generated through online portal of MCC,” the official notification from MCC stated.