NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC begins round 2 registration; steps to apply

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today began the registration process for round 2 counselling of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. Interested medical aspirants can now register at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

According to the official website, the choice filling for round 2 has started today, and the last date for choice filling will be November 8.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to fill choices

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for UG Counselling.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and login.

Step 4: Fill in the choices and submit.

Step 5: Download and save fir future reference.

As per the counselling schedule, the last date to register for round 2 is November 7 till 11 am and the last date for fee payment is November 7 till 3 pm. After that, the window for choice filling will be available between November 3 and November 8 till 11:55 pm.

The seat allotment process will be conducted on November 9 and 10, and the result for the same will be released on November 11.