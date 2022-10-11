scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC begins registration today; check how to register

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical aspirants can apply for admission in MBBS programmes by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in — before 11 am of October 17.

NEET UG Counselling 2022, NEET UG Counselling, NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration, MCCNEET UG Counselling 2022: Candidates are advised to download the filled application form and keep  a print out ready for future reference. (Representative image)

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today begin the registration process for NEET UG counselling 2022. Medical aspirants can apply for admission in MBBS programmes by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

According to the official schedule, the round 1 counselling registration link will be activated today and will be available for candidates till 11 am of October 17.

Read |NEET UG 2022 Counselling FAQs: Eligibility, registration, seat allotment — answers to all FAQs

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘UG Medical Counselling’ and then on the registration link. Fresh candidates have to register, whereas registered candidates can simply login.

Step 3: Key in your registered roll number, NEET application number, mother’s name, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Fill in the NEET counselling registration form by keying in the required personal details and educational qualifications. Upload all the required scanned documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees, re-check all details and submit the form.

Advertisement
NEET UG 2022 Result |Topper from Kashmir says internet shutdowns hampered preparation more than Covid pandemic

Candidates are advised to download the filled application form and keep  a print out ready for future reference.

MCC will conduct the NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in deemed central/ universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022. This year, the NEET UG examination was conducted in pen and paper mode on July 17, while the results for NEET UG 2022 were declared on September 7.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 10:17:52 am
Next Story

Head of Xbox teases dedicated cloud gaming hardware

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement