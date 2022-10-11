NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC begins registration today; check how to register

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today begin the registration process for NEET UG counselling 2022. Medical aspirants can apply for admission in MBBS programmes by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

According to the official schedule, the round 1 counselling registration link will be activated today and will be available for candidates till 11 am of October 17.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘UG Medical Counselling’ and then on the registration link. Fresh candidates have to register, whereas registered candidates can simply login.

Step 3: Key in your registered roll number, NEET application number, mother’s name, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Fill in the NEET counselling registration form by keying in the required personal details and educational qualifications. Upload all the required scanned documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees, re-check all details and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to download the filled application form and keep a print out ready for future reference.

MCC will conduct the NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in deemed central/ universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022. This year, the NEET UG examination was conducted in pen and paper mode on July 17, while the results for NEET UG 2022 were declared on September 7.