NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to release mop up round results today; check details

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee will today declare results for the mop up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling. Candidates can check the results at the official website– mcc.nic.in.

Once selected, students have to report to the allotted college between December 8 to 12. Admission in stray vacancy round for deemed universities to start during the reporting module.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check results for mop up round

Step 1: Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UG medical counselling tab

Step 3: Click on mop up round results link given on the page

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number in the list

Once the mop up round is over, the stray vacancies round will begin. The processing of seat allotment will take place from December 14 to 15. The results will be announced on December 16 and the selected candidates can join the allotted colleges from December 17 to 20. Classes for first year MBBS students began on November 15.