scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to release mop up round results today; check details

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Candidates can check the result at the official website– mcc.nic.in. Once selected students have to report to the allotted college between December 8 to 12.

mcc.nic.in, Medical Counselling Committee, NEET, NEET UG, NEET UG Counselling, NEET UG Counselling 2022, NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop up round, NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop up round resultsNEET UG Counselling 2022: The stray vacancy round will begin from December 14 to December 20 (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee will today declare results for the mop up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling. Candidates can check the results at the official website– mcc.nic.in.

Also read |Guidelines for incoming MBBS batch issued by NMC; academic session to start from November 15

Once selected, students have to report to the allotted college between December 8 to 12. Admission in stray vacancy round for deemed universities to start during the reporting module.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check results for mop up round

Step 1: Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UG medical counselling tab

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

Step 3: Click on mop up round results link given on the page

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number in the list

Also Read |NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws seat from mop up round; check details

Once the mop up round is over, the stray vacancies round will begin. The processing of seat allotment will take place from December 14 to 15. The results will be announced on December 16 and the selected candidates can join the allotted colleges from December 17 to 20. Classes for first year MBBS students began on November 15.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 02:09:25 pm
Next Story

Steve Smith stands in as captain with Australia looking to sweep West Indies

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close